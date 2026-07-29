AFC 'disappointed' over lack of consultation on FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal

Kuala Lumpur, July 29 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over not being consulted before FIFA confirmed its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), saying a matter of such significance should have first been discussed through established governance channels.

In a statement, the AFC said it had taken note of FIFA's proposal to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise but was "not consulted" before details entered the public domain.

"The AFC was not consulted on the proposal and is disappointed that a matter of such significance entered the public domain before the AFC family had been afforded the opportunity to examine and discuss it through the appropriate and established governance channels," the continental body said.

FIFA's proposal seeks to create FIFA Forward Enterprise, a commercial subsidiary that would manage the governing body's commercial rights, including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing. The world governing body plans to raise 4.2 billion US dollars by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in the subsidiary to private investors, with the funds earmarked for significantly increasing development grants to its 211 member associations.

While acknowledging the need to explore new ways to strengthen global football, the AFC stressed that any initiative with such far-reaching implications must be guided by good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation.

The confederation said decisions that could reshape football's commercial and financial future require comprehensive engagement with continental confederations, member associations and other stakeholders before being placed before FIFA's decision-making bodies.

"The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications," the statement said.

The statement comes amid growing scrutiny of FIFA's proposal, with UEFA also strongly opposing the plan and raising concerns over governance and transparency. FIFA has said the proposal will be presented to its Council and all 211 member associations for consideration before any final decision is taken.

--IANS

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