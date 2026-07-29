July 29, 2026 8:32 PM हिंदी

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8 cross 2.71 lakh pre-orders in 72 hours in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8 cross 2.71 lakh pre-orders in 72 hours in India

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Samsung’s 8th generation foldable smartphones -- the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 -- have shattered pre-order records, underscoring the mainstreaming of foldable technology and unparalleled consumer enthusiasm in India, it was announced on Wednesday.

The new devices recorded over 271000 pre-orders within just 72 hours of their launch on July 22 in India.

Last year, Samsung India had taken 15 days to receive a similar number of pre-orders for its Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 have achieved remarkable success, with 45 per cent of pre-orders originating from tier 2 cities and beyond.

This underscores a growing demand for foldable devices in these regions, establishing them as a new frontier with immense growth potential.

The surge reflects not only the widespread appeal of foldable smartphones but also the shifting consumer landscape, where innovation is no longer confined to metropolitan hubs.

Given this unprecedented success, Samsung is confident of matching the pre-orders secured for the S26 series launched earlier this year, signalling widespread adoption of foldable technology.

“The overwhelming response to our new Galaxy Z series highlights India’s increasing demand for innovative technologies that enhance productivity and unlock creative potential. These devices, offering personalised Galaxy AI experiences, are not only Made in India but also supported by our robust Indian R&D capabilities tailored to meet the dynamic needs of Indian consumers,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“With 45 per cent of pre-orders originating from Tier 2 cities and beyond, we are observing the rise of a promising growth market with significant potential,” he added.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a new foldable experience designed around how people consume content throughout the day.

Its 10:16 cover display offers a natural smartphone experience for messaging, browsing and watching short format videos, while the 4:3 main display transforms into a larger canvas for reading, gaming, streaming and multitasking.

When rotated, the display ratio becomes better suited for reading articles and e-books.

--IANS

pk

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