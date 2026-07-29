Shoes placed outside Pakistan consulate in UK during protest over PoK killings

London, July 29 (IANS) Expressing solidarity with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) amid the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), British Kashmiris in Birmingham held a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate to highlight the brutality unleashed by Pakistani forces against innocent civilians in the occupied region.

The protest by Kashmiris in the UK was held as at least 40 people have been reportedly killed and dozens injured in PoK over the last two days during a massive crackdown by Pakistani forces amid escalating unrest in the region.

Several videos have gone viral on social media showing Kashmiri protesters removing their footwear outside Pakistan's Consulate in Birmingham and expressing their anger over the current situation in PoK. They also shouted slogans like "ye jo daishatgardhi hai iske peeche vardhi hai, ye jo maramari iske peeche vardhi hai" (police is behind this violence) against Pakistan and called for the independence of PoK.

Various reports have indicated that the overall death and injury toll could be beyond 100 considering the violent protests that have been taking place in PoK's Rawalakot, Mirpur, and other areas over the last few days.

Several UK MPs have also condemned Pakistan's brutal crackdown on protesters in PoK.

UK MP Naz Shah termed Pakistan's firing on peaceful protesters as "barbaric" and called for a peaceful resolution.

"Shooting directly at protesters who were peacefully expressing their political views is barbaric," Naz wrote on X while calling for accountability, condemnation, and immediate action to move towards a peaceful resolution.

"Speaking up against the killing of innocent people is a moral and human duty. To remain silent is an injustice to humanity," the MP added.

Another UK MP, Imran Hussain, said that concerning reports have emerged from PoK about the serious human rights violations taking place in the region.

In a video message shared on X, Hussain said that he will contact the Pakistani High Commissioner in the UK to express the views of British Kashmiris. He also urged UK ministers to call for using every diplomatic measure for de-escalation and an end to the use of brutal force in PoK with resumption of talks.

Earlier in the day, the UKPNP alleged that more than 100 people have been killed since June 5, several hundred have been critically injured, and hundreds have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani security forces.

Condemning the atrocities by Pakistani forces, the UKPNP said that the “use of excessive or unlawful force against peaceful civilians would constitute serious violations of international human rights law and may amount to crimes under international law.”

The group called on the United Nations, the European Union and the wider international community to take immediate steps to “help protect civilians, support impartial and independent investigations into the reported incidents, and encourage respect for international human rights obligations."

--IANS

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