CWG 2026: ‘Was nervous before the fight, but everything changed after the first bell,’ says Sachin Siwach

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) India’s Sachin Siwach revealed that he was feeling nervous before stepping into the ring for his men’s 60kg quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, but said all his anxiety disappeared the moment the opening bell rang. Siwach went on to outclass Botswana’s Moremi Treasure to assure India of another boxing medal.

The Indian pugilist delivered a composed and clinical performance to register a unanimous 5-0 victory and book his place in the semifinals, guaranteeing the country at least a bronze medal.

“I was nervous before the fight, but everything changed after the first bell. Once the bout started, I was completely focused on my boxing and my game plan,” Sachin told IANS after the victory.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, the Indian boxer insisted that no opponent can be taken lightly at an event of this stature. “You should never take anyone lightly. Every boxer here is capable of causing an upset. I respected my opponent, stayed patient and executed my strategy,” he said.

Sachin also had a heartfelt message for India’s youngsters, urging them to remain disciplined and acknowledge the sacrifices made by their parents. “My message to youngsters is to respect your parents and work hard. If you stay dedicated and keep believing in yourself, one day you will definitely achieve success,” he said.

Earlier, Sachin dominated Botswana’s Moremi Treasure in the men’s 60kg quarterfinal, displaying sharp combinations, effective movement and superior ring awareness throughout the contest.

The Indian pugilist won the opening two rounds 10-9 on all five judges’ scorecards before closing out the bout in style. The judges awarded him the contest 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28, reflecting his dominance.

With the win, Sachin advanced to the semifinals and assured India of another boxing medal. He will now look to carry the momentum into the last four and secure a place in the gold-medal bout.

--IANS

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