CWG 2026: After Vinesh Phogat’s Paris heartbreak, India’s athletes leave nothing to chance in weight battle

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) The battle for a Commonwealth Games medal begins long before athletes step onto the competition arena. For India’s contingent in Glasgow, one of the toughest contests is taking place behind closed doors — on weighing scales.

The painful memory of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification at the Paris Olympics for being just 100 grams over the prescribed weight in women’s 50kg has become a constant reminder for Indian athletes competing in weight-category events. Coaches and support staff say the incident has fundamentally changed the approach towards weight management, with athletes now treating every gram as crucial.

Members of the Indian boxing team are following strict diet plans, scheduled workouts and carefully monitored recovery sessions to ensure they remain within their respective weight categories.

“We haven’t had the time to explore Glasgow because our competition is on and maintaining weight is equally important. We have to stick to our workouts, follow a disciplined diet plan and get proper rest. Right now, that’s our only focus,” a source within the Indian boxing team told IANS.

Officials accompanying the contingent said the lesson from Paris has not been forgotten.

“Earlier, athletes focused mainly on performance. Now they understand that making weight is the first challenge. Whether it is 10 grams or 100 grams, exceeding the limit can cost an athlete years of hard work. Everyone is extremely cautious,” an official said.

The importance of weight management was underlined by Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu after winning the women’s 48kg weightlifting gold medal in Glasgow. Speaking to IANS with tears in her eyes, she revealed the sacrifices she made to compete in her category.

“I didn’t eat properly for the last three days. Maintaining the weight was very tough,” Mirabai had said after dedicating her gold medal to her family.

Across the Indian camp, nutritionists, physiotherapists and coaches are working closely with athletes, monitoring hydration levels, meal timings and recovery routines. Even sightseeing has taken a back seat, with competitors preferring to remain inside the Games Village or training venues to avoid disrupting their carefully planned schedules.

For India’s medal hopefuls, Glasgow is proving that success in weight-category sports is determined not only by strength and skill, but also by discipline away from the field. And after the harsh lesson of Paris, no athlete is willing to let a few extra grams stand between them and a place on the podium.

--IANS

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