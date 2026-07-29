CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary enters women’s 70kg boxing semis, assures India of another medal

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) India’s Arundhati Choudhary assured the country of another boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Morgan Henderson (NZL) by a 3-1 split decision in the women’s 70kg quarterfinals in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The Indian pugilist displayed composure and tactical discipline throughout the three-round contest to edge past Henderson in a closely fought bout. Three judges scored all three rounds in Arundhati’s favour (30-26), while one judge awarded the contest to the New Zealander 29-27. The fifth judge had the scores level at 28-28, but a one-point deduction against Henderson tilted the verdict in Arundhati’s favour.

With the victory, Arundhati progressed to the semifinals, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal, as both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

The win adds to India’s growing medal tally in boxing and keeps Arundhati’s hopes of reaching the gold-medal bout alive. She will now face a tougher challenge in the semifinals as she aims to become the first Indian boxer in her weight category to reach the top of the podium at the Glasgow Games.

India has enjoyed a strong campaign in the boxing competition, with several boxers advancing deep into their respective weight categories, underlining the country’s growing strength in the sport.

Sakshi assured the country of another medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

The convincing victory takes Sakshi into the semifinals, guaranteeing at least a bronze medal under the Commonwealth Games boxing format, where both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Displaying sharp footwork, precise combinations and excellent ring awareness, the Indian boxer kept Fryers on the back foot for most of the contest. Sakshi dictated the pace from the opening round and maintained her composure to seal a comprehensive win.

--IANS

cs/bsk/