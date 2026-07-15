Karisma Kapoor recalls Salman Khan doing multiple shifts during ‘O O Jaane Jaana’, reveals he was extremely tired

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor revealed an unknown trivia about Salman Khan during the shooting days of his iconic movie, ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’.

The actress who is currently seen on judges panel of dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 5 recalled how the superstar was extremely tired up with work back then and would do multiple shifts.

Talking about shooting the superhit song, ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’, the actress revealed that despite being extremely busy and tired, he gave his best shot in the song, that later went on to become a chartbuster.

Reminiscing about her time working with Salman Khan, Karisma became overwhelmed by saying, "Honestly I am feeling very emotional right now kyunki yeh Salman ka gaana hain. And I remember jab yeh gaana release hua tha, we were doing many shifts those days aur woh kaafi thake hue the. Aur usne kaise, kitne ease mein yeh gaana kiya tha. Woh swag hota hain, woh style hota hain there is no one like Salman Khan in that song."

(Honestly, I'm feeling very emotional right now because this is Salman Khan's song. I remember when the song was released—we were doing multiple shifts in those days, and he was extremely tired. Yet, the way he performed this song with such ease was incredible. That swag, that style... there is simply no one like Salman Khan in that song)

The conversation took place after she gave a standing ovation to contestant Prathamesh for his power-packed performance on Salman Khan’s legendary track from the movie.

Talking about Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, the movie along with Salman Khan also start Kajol Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra, Kiran Kumar, Kunicka Sadanand amongst others.

Apparently it was the first time Salman Khan supported a bare chested and shirtless look in the song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’.

The background score for the songs was curated by singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

–IANS

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