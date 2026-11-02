November 02, 2026 3:16 PM हिंदी

Kareena, Sonam cheer Shanaya Kapoor for 'Student of the Year: After Dark' on her birthday

Kareena, Sonam cheer Shanaya Kapoor for 'Student of the Year: After Dark' on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) As actress Shanaya Kapoor turned a year older on Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor wished her on her special day with a social media post, along with cheering her for her upcoming show, 'Student of the Year: After Dark'.

Bebo uploaded a stylish black-and-white picture of Shanaya on her Insta Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to the lovely Shanaya. Good luck for your new show... Looks too good. (sic)".

Reciprocating the love, Shanaya penned, "The best of the best!!! Love u!! Thank u."

Meanwhile, actress Sonam Kapoor also posted a picture of herself with Shanaya and shared, "Happy happy birthday, darling... wishing you the best year ahead! So excited for all that's coming your way, especially Student of the Year: After Dark! Love ya! (sic)"

Shanaya reacted to the lovely post with, "Love you Sonam didi!"

Many others used social media to wish Shanaya on her birthday.

Her BFF and actress Ananya Panday dropped a still of herself posing in a customised T-shirt featuring a childhood picture of Shanaya.

The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress shared a mirror selfie in which she was seen in a black T-shirt featuring a picture of a young Shanaya. Ananya paired it with beige bottoms and a bright pink handbag.

"Say it's your best friends birthday without saying it's your best friends birthday," read the text accompanying the picture.

The 'CTRL' actress also shared another Insta Story, providing a glimpse of Shanaya's fun birthday celebrations. Dressed in a black off-shoulder outfit, Shanaya leaned towards a cake with a single candle placed on it.

"of my life happy birthday my Shanaya papaya," Ananaya penned.

Work-wise, Shanaya will next grace the screen with 'Student of the Year: After Dark'. Helmed by Reema Maya and produced by Karan Johar, the show is set to premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on 13th November.

--IANS

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