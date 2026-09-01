Kareena Kapoor’s son heartbroken over Lionel Messi’s retirement announcement

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor shared her son’s emotional reaction to Lionel Messi’s retirement announcement.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress revealed that the news left her football-loving son heartbroken, highlighting his admiration for the Argentine football legend. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bebo, reposted a video featuring Lionel Messi, showcasing some of the most memorable moments from the football legend’s illustrious career. Sharing her admiration for the Argentine star, she captioned the post, “Number 10 forever,” followed by red heart emojis.

Kareena also shared a candid picture of her son posing with his back towards the camera. He could be seen wearing a blue jersey with Messi’s iconic number 10 on it. However, it is unclear whether the picture features her elder son Taimur or younger son Jeh, as both had met Messi when he visited Mumbai and were seen wearing number 10 jerseys during the occasion.

Notably, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress was among the Indian celebrities who reacted to Lionel Messi’s retirement announcement. The actor expressed her admiration for the football legend by dropping several red heart emojis in the comments section of his post.

Lionel Messi’s retirement announcement has sparked an outpouring of emotions from footballers, fans and celebrities across the globe. The Argentine football icon confirmed on August 31 that he would step away from international football.

Interestingly, Kareena and Messi had previously met during the Argentine footballer’s three-day promotional visit to India in December 2025. She also shared a series of memorable pictures from her meeting with Messi on social media, giving a glimpse of the football icon posing with her two sons.

Kareena Kapoor took her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to a special meet-and-greet with football legend Lionel Messi. The actress was spotted leaving Wankhede Stadium after meeting the Argentine star.

Before the meeting, she shared a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and her two sons with their backs to the camera. Taimur’s jersey featured Messi’s name, while Jeh was seen wearing an Argentina jersey.

Messi arrived in Mumbai as part of his India tour.

--IANS

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