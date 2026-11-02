Karan Tacker recalls debut with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, calls it a ‘dream come true’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker took a trip down memory lane on the occasion of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday.

He recalled his early career experience of being part of the 2008 film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actor described his association with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer as a “dream come true”, recalling how his first visit to the Yash Raj Films studio and the opportunity to be directed by filmmaker Aditya Chopra made the experience truly special.

Recalling his first experience at Yash Raj Films, Karan said, “I was particularly excited because it was a Yash Raj Films project, and more importantly, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. Just being on the YRF premises was a memorable experience for me. I remember walking through the corridors, seeing Shah Rukh Khan’s name on a placard on my first day, and even being directed by Aditya Chopra. It was truly a dream come true.” He also revealed that he still has photographs from those days, capturing moments in the makeup room and around the production house.”

Interestingly, while ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ marked an early milestone in his career, Karan's first personal interaction with Shah Rukh Khan happened much later, when he was hosting an award show and got the opportunity to share the stage with the superstar.

Recalling the moment, he said, “I was completely awestruck. It was a wonderful experience, and something I will always cherish.” On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Tacker's recollection offers a glimpse into a special early chapter of his career and his admiration for the superstar.”

On the work front, Karan Tacker is currently shooting for his next project in Scotland. He will also be returning to the much-loved series “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery” for its second season, alongside a few other exciting projects that are yet to be announced.

--IANS

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