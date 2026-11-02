Karan Johar says 'Bhai toh khud gym ban chuke hai' after seeing SRK in 'King'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) On his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan treated the movie buffs with the primary track from his eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'King', titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’.

Just like many, filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't help but admire SRK's new extremely chiselled physique in the song.

On Monday, KJo took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of King Khan flaunting his six-pack abs. With his open shirt flying in the air, one could see his picture-perfect body.

Karan added the text, "Aap sab gym jaate ho???? Bhai toh khud gym ban chuke hai! This body is INSANE!!! Pathan ab aur bhi Jawaan ho gaye hai! Humare KING ban gaye hai aur bhi ROC-KING! (sic)."

Talking about 'Tu Mil Jaaye’, crooned by Arijit Singh, the romantic number also includes Ed Sheeran's distinct rap style. Madhubanti Bagchi has also lent her soulful voice to the track. The song also enjoys the electrifying chemistry between the 'King' leads, Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Scored by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics have been provided by Kumaar. The graceful moves have been choreographed by Piyush-Shazia, Ed Sheeran has also written the English rap of the number.

The captivating music video of 'Tu Mil Jaaye’ opens with SRK saying, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de”.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the stellar cast of 'King' also includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles, along with others.

‘King’ is expected to get a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Coming to Karan and SRK, these two share a long personal and professional association. One of the most bankable actor and director duo has delivered many hits such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' (2001), 'Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)' and 'My Name Is Khan (2010)'.

--IANS

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