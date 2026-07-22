July 22, 2026 2:58 PM हिंदी

Kalyan Banerjee suspended from LS after complaint by NCPI MPs; House adjourned for day

Kalyan Banerjee suspended from LS after complaint by NCPI MPs; House adjourned for the day

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP, Kalyan Banerjee, was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday after the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that he had used abusive language against the party's MPs during proceedings in the House.

The action came after Banerjee was involved in a heated verbal exchange with some of his former party colleagues, who are now members of the NCPI, inside the Lok Sabha chamber following the adjournment of the House earlier in the day.

The altercation involved a woman MP of the NCPI. The exact reason behind the confrontation, however, was not immediately known.

Following the incident, the NCPI members met the Lok Sabha Speaker in his chamber to raise the matter and submitted a written complaint seeking action against Banerjee.

Meanwhile, when the Lok Sabha reconvened, Opposition members continued their protest inside the House, raising slogans and disrupting the proceedings.

Presiding over the sitting, Krishna Prasad Tenneti informed members that, in accordance with the directions issued by Speaker Om Birla, the House would continue to conduct its scheduled business and that notices seeking discussions would not be taken up.

He repeatedly appealed to Opposition MPs to return to their seats and allow the House to function normally, but the sloganeering continued.

Amid the noisy scenes, the Chair directed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to initiate appropriate action against Kalyan Banerjee over his alleged objectionable remarks directed at a woman MP.

Responding to the Chair's direction, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, moved a resolution seeking the suspension of Banerjee from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The resolution was subsequently adopted by the House through a voice vote, following which Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha and directed to leave the Parliament premises with immediate effect.

After completing the proceedings related to the suspension, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day due to Opposition ruckus.

--IANS

sd/rad

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