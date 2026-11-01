November 01, 2026 4:36 PM हिंदी

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, kids dress up as Minions for Halloween

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, kids dress up as Minions for Halloween

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco and her family dressed up as minions for Halloween. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from their celebrations.

In the pictures, the actress, her fiance Tom Pelphrey, and their 2 daughter Matilda, Philomena can be seen dressed up in Minion-themed jumpsuits.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Halloween, never thought I’d become the mom who prefers a family costume , but I do. This is who I am now. Hold my calls”.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey in October 2026.

The couple took to their Instagram, and shared the happy news with their followers. They expressed gratitude for their growing family, with the actress calling the newborn a blessing and Pelphrey describing her arrival as “another miracle”.

She wrote in the caption, “Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. 10. 12. 26, There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing . We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo. Family officially complete. Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!”

Tom also shared a string of images of himself with his wife and the newborn daughter.

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2022. Kaley Cuoco had confirmed her relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey in May 2022.

5 months later, she announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. The actress gave birth to their daughter Matilda in March 2023. They announced their engagement in 2024.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ektaa Kapoor wishes parents with a hilarious anniversary wish: Happie halloween

Ektaa Kapoor wishes parents with a hilarious anniversary wish: Happie halloween

RGV defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga as netizens criticise his film in light of shocking chainsaw attack

RGV defends cinematic violence amid debate over films' influence following shocking chainsaw attack

Marigold farming empowers women, boosts rural incomes in J&K's Doda

Marigold farming empowers women, boosts rural incomes in J&K's Doda

Hong Kong Sixes: Afghanistan beat Australia to clinch maiden title (Credit: Hong Kong Sixes)

Hong Kong Sixes: Afghanistan beat Australia to clinch maiden title

5th T20I: Ishan Kishan becomes India's most prolific run-scorer in single year

5th T20I: Ishan Kishan becomes India's most prolific run-scorer in calendar year

When Colin Farrell almost self-sabotaged his prospects of starring in his iconic role

When Colin Farrell almost self-sabotaged his prospects of starring in his iconic role

PGIMER Director visits six-year-old girl injured in Panchkula school incident, entire treatment to be provided free

PGIMER Director visits six-year-old girl injured in Panchkula school incident, entire treatment to be provided free

Kartik Aaryan reunites with Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' turns 2

Kartik Aaryan reunites with Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' turns 2

Hina Khan on Omar Abdullah marrying Nidhi Razdan: ‘He may not be elected in the next term, but still chooses love’

Hina Khan on Omar Abdullah marrying Nidhi Razdan: ‘He may not be elected in the next term, but still chooses love’

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, kids dress up as Minions for Halloween

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, kids dress up as Minions for Halloween