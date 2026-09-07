Kailash Kher reveals why he never chases music trends: ‘I never compromise with my style’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher has opened up about his approach to music and why he has never felt the need to chase changing market trends.

Talking about his latest track, ‘Tham Jaa’, the singer emphasized the importance of staying authentic to one’s emotions, lyrics, and musical identity. Kailash told IANS that since entering the music industry, he and his team have always focused on creating music in their own way, without compromising their emotions, words, compositions, or signature sound. He noted that while the industry often encourages artists to follow what is currently working in the market, he chooses not to be guided by such trends.

“What happens is that, since we have come into the industry, in the music industry, we make our own emotions, our own words, our own composition, our own style of sound, and never compromise with it,” Kailash said.

He further pointed out how musical trends and audience preferences keep changing, with artists often being encouraged to quickly come up with catchy hook lines. However, Kailash said that this is not the approach he follows. “Now quickly make a hook line. We don't do that at all,” he added.

Speaking about Kailasa Records, Kailash said the platform follows the same creative philosophy. “In the same tradition, now we have brought from Kailash Kher, on Kailasa Records... the importance of words should be there, the importance of emotions should be there, the value of each word's craft should be there, which touches the hearts.”

The ‘Teri Deewani’ also reflected on how the world may continue to evolve, but human emotions remain unchanged. Drawing a comparison with nature, he noted that the moon, sun, earth, air and water have remained the same despite the many changes around us.

“No matter how much the world changes, emotions never change,” he said, adding that people should remain conscious and grounded despite the rapid changes taking place around them.

“No matter how much the world changes, emotions never change. The moon, the sun, the earth, the air and the water have not changed. What has changed is our intelligence, our scholars and the way people think, and that has brought its own set of problems. Those who consider themselves very intelligent have perhaps become a little hopeless.”

Kailash went on to add, “But the moon hasn’t changed, the sun hasn’t changed, the air hasn’t changed, and the water hasn’t changed. Even the oxygen is still flowing just as it always has—you still don’t see people walking around carrying oxygen cylinders. So, it feels good to remain aware, grounded, and conscious even today.”

--IANS

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