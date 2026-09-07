September 07, 2026 1:31 PM हिंदी

Indian visitor nights in Germany steady in Jan-June

Indian visitor nights in Germany steady in Jan-June

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) India maintained a stable contribution to Germany's inbound tourism with Indian visitor nights up 0.1 per cent year‑on‑year and the country’s ten leading city destinations accounting for about 61 per cent of all Indian overnight stays, a statement said on Monday.

Germany recorded 36.4 million international overnight stays in the first half of 2026, "while India maintains stable growth and strong long-term potential," a statement from the German National Tourist Office said.

Germany's international overnight stays saw year-on-year growth of 0.5 per cent, and June overnight stays rose 1.6 per cent compared with June 2025.

“India remains an important and highly promising source market for Destination Germany. The stable performance during the first five months of 2026 demonstrates the resilience of Indian travel demand despite geopolitical uncertainty and changing economic conditions," said Romit Theophilus, Director – Marketing & Sales Office, India, GNTO.

Indian travellers are increasingly seeking safe, well-connected destinations that offer authentic cultural experiences, premium hospitality and excellent value, Theophilus said.

Germany is strongly positioned to meet these expectations, with its diverse cities, heritage, natural landscapes and efficient public transport network, he added.

“The Indian audience for Germany is also young and experience-driven, with an average traveller age of 38 years. Around 95 per cent of Indian travellers to Germany are below the age of 55, highlighting the market’s significant long-term potential,” Theophilus said.

He also expressed optimism about continued demand during the second half of 2026.

Hotel occupancy also increased by 1.2 percentage points to 65.5 per cent during the same period.

Germany offers a compelling combination of vibrant cities, historic attractions, nature, premium experiences and convenient onward connections across Europe for Indian travellers, the German National Tourist Office said.

—IANS

aar/ag

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