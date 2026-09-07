Varun Dhawan revisits his childhood connection with Lord Hanuman as he watches ‘Hanuman Ansh’ with his mom

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan shared a heartfelt reaction to ‘Hanuman Ansh’ after watching the film in a theatre with his mother.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor not only praised the film but also opened up about his deep-rooted connection with Lord Hanuman, calling the cinematic experience “divine.” Taking to his Instagram story, Varun revealed that he had watched the film with his mother and described the experience as an amazing one. Encouraging audiences to watch it with their loved ones, he said, “Please visit the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom and it was an amazing experience. Go with your parents, kids, friends and family. I highly recommend this film to everyone.”

The ‘Bawaal’ actor further clarified that his praise for the film was completely voluntary and that nobody had approached him to promote it. Sharing why he felt compelled to speak about the film, he said, “Nobody has told me to tell this, neither have I received any phone calls to appreciate this film. I wanted to do this.”

The actor then spoke about his personal connection with Lord Hanuman and revealed why the film resonated with him on a deeper level. “I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood. But this film is something else. This is a purely made film. Actually, I wouldn't even call it a film — it's something divine,” he said.

Varun also lauded the performances and direction, extending a special shoutout to Shobhinaw Satyaa and director Vishal Chaturvedi. Praising Satyaa’s performance, he said, “Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance.” He also applauded Chaturvedi, adding, “And Vishal ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff.”

Several celebrities, including Aditya Dhar, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kangana Ranaut, have also praised ‘Hanuman Ansh.’

Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under the banner of Swambhu Media Network, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ is based on his book ‘Divine Detour: That Changed My Life,' which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

--IANS

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