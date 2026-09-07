Mark Coles appointed head coach of Zimbabwe women’s cricket team

Harare, Sep 7 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Monday announced that it has appointed Mark Coles as the new head coach of the women’s national team following a rigorous recruitment process. He will take charge from Zimbabwe’s upcoming home T20I series against South Africa, starting on Friday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Coles, who brings extensive high-performance credentials, has previously served as the head coach of both the Pakistan and Scotland women’s national teams. He has also worked as a high-performance manager at Cricket Papua New Guinea, supported Scotland's men's side, and held coaching consultancy roles in Australia.

"Women’s cricket is entering an exciting new chapter in Zimbabwe following our admission into the ICC Women’s Championship and it is vital that we have the right people in place to guide that journey.

"Mark Coles brings extensive international coaching and high-performance experience, as well as a strong understanding of the demands of the women’s game,” said ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani in a statement.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Zimbabwe women's cricket, following their historic debut in the ICC Women's Championship earlier this year under an interim coaching setup.

Having already played away tours in New Zealand and Pakistan as part of the Championship cycle, which determines qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2029, Zimbabwe are scheduled to tour India in October and then go to Bangladesh as well, while hosting South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Ireland.

Coles' support staff includes Rangarirai Manyande as assistant coach (batting), Trevor Phiri as fielding coach, Faith Dube as strength and conditioning coach, Farai Mabasa as physiotherapist, Keith Kulinga as analyst, and Mary-Anne Musonda as team manager.

ZC also retained Travor Garwe as head coach of the Zimbabwe Under-19 Women’s team, assisted by Nonhlanhla Kamuteku (batting), Malcolm Chikuwa (bowling), and Susan Kudzibatira (manager).

"Together with the technical and support staff appointed across our senior and Under-19 structures, we believe he will help us build a competitive team and establish a clear pathway for sustained success. We are confident that this group will help Zimbabwe women’s cricket continue to grow and compete strongly on the international stage," added Mukuhlani.

The ZC board also confirmed the women's selection panel, retaining Julia Chibhabha as convener alongside Emily Jinjika and Thandowenkosi Mlilo, with Ishmael Senzere joining as a new member.

--IANS

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