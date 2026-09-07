World Archery Para Series: Sheetal enters compound women's final; Sarita to play for bronze

Ahmedabad, Sep 7 (IANS) World Archery Para Champion and home favourite Sheetal Devi reached the compound women’s individual final at the third stage of the 2026 World Archery Para Series after beating compatriot Sarita in the semi-final 145-143 here on Monday.

The top-seeded Indian will face Kazakhstan's second seed Aizada Seidan in the final on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sarita will compete for the bronze medal against China's Wang Huiting, who knocked out Payal Nag, the world’s first quadruple amputee, in the second round.

Sheetal had already made India’s international hosting debut one to remember, shooting a season-best 698 to top the compound women’s qualification on Sunday.

Sheetal, the 19-year-old armless archer, surpassed her own Asian record by one point, which she initially set in the second stage in Nove Mesto. Her recent round saw her score 25 tens and 26 Xs, with the X-ring serving as the tie-breaker within the 10-ring, allowing her to finish 10 points ahead of the competition.

The performance also highlighted Sheetal's form ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, where she will defend her compound women’s individual and mixed team titles.

Kazakhstan’s world number 41 Seidan also shot a career-best 688, including 17 Xs. Tokyo 2020 Champion Phoebe Paterson Pine shot 681 to finish fifth. Meanwhile, Payal scored 654 to finish 14th in the 72-arrow qualification round.

Moreover, Sheetal also partnered with seasoned Rakesh Kumar to set a new world record in compound mixed team qualification on Sunday, adding to their achievements together, including the Paris 2024 Paralympic mixed team bronze medal.

The duo combined for an incredible 1400 points, improving their previous world record, set at Paris 2024, by one point. Sheetal also secured the top seed in the compound women’s doubles after combining with Lalpati to score 1368.

In the men's compound individual, reigning world champion Toman Kumar, seeded fourth, will play for the bronze medal against Iraq's Abbas Kadhim, who eliminated Rakesh in the opening round.

Rakesh finished two points behind Swagumilang, who recorded a career-best 702, while reigning world champion and compatriot Toman Kumar was fourth with 696.

Rakesh and Toman also combined for 1398, securing the top seed in the compound men’s doubles.

--IANS

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