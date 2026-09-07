‘Bigg Boss 20’: Nehal Chudasama says watching new season brought back ‘a lot of flashbacks’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Former ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant Nehal Chudasama, who initially decided against watching the latest season of the reality show as she felt it could be “more traumatic than fun”, said watching the 20 edition brought back several flashbacks from her own stint on the show.

Nehal took to X, formerly called Twitter, where she urged viewers not to judge contestants solely on the narratives presented to them.

She wrote: “You know I thought I won’t watch Bigboss this year ! Cz it’d be more traumatic rather than fun (if you know you know) But this other side of me was pulled to watch it bcz I couldn’t watch my season more than a few episodes and there’s another reason to watch which you’ll know soon!”

The former contestant added: “Dekhte Dekhte bohot Saare flashback aagye ! BAs itna kahungi ‘Don’t judge these people on the basis of what is narrated for each of them’ They are all humans who make choices which don’t align with you and then every story and situation is shown from one lens ! Watch it as entertainment #bigboss20 #bb20.”

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother.

Throughout its run, Bigg Boss has seen a variety of hosts, including Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan led the Halla Bol, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The 20th edition started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

--IANS

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