US Open: Top seed Zverev in action, Swiatek, Rybakina headline Day 9 schedule

New York, Sep 7 (IANS) Day 9 of the US Open 2026 promises another fascinating day in the Big Apple, with Alexander Zverev, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina headlining a solid-looking line-up for Monday.

French Open champion Zverev resumes his quest for a maiden US Open title as he will be facing 21st seed Luciano Darderi in his round of 16 clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. 2022 winner Iga Swiatek will be up against impressive Chinese Qinwen Zheng, who came from 0-5 down and saved a match point against American Madison Keys, for a place in the quarterfinals.

World No.2 Rybakina will be facing two-time former champion in New York Naomi Osaka in what promises to be an absorbing round of 16 clash. Home favourites Coco Gauff and Iva Jovic will battle it out in an all-American pre-quarter, while Mirra Andreeva goes up against Anastasia Potapova.

In the men's singles, Belgian Alexander Blockx will be looking to make more of his stellar New York run as he faces Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the quarters. Blockx defeated 5th seed Flavio Cobolli in the last round, while Cerundolo got the better of Taylor Fritz.

After stunning Alex de Minaur, unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp will face another impressive runner Arthur Gea in the round of 16, while 20-year-old American Learner Tien faces Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarters.

US Open 2026 Day 9 schedule (only men's and women's singles. Timings in IST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

9:00 PM IST (11:00 AM EDT) — Women's Singles (Round of 16): [8] Iga Świątek vs Qinwen Zheng

Not before 10:30 PM IST — Men's Singles (Round of 16): [24] Francisco Cerundolo vs [28] Alexander Blockx

4:30 AM IST (Sept 8) / 7:00 PM EDT — Women's Singles (Round of 16): [14] Iva Jovic vs [4] Coco Gauff

Followed by — Men's Singles (Round of 16): [1] Alexander Zverev vs [21] Luciano Darderi

Louis Armstrong Stadium

8:30 PM IST — Women's Singles (Round of 16): [5] Mirra Andreeva vs [24] Anastasia Potapova

Not before 12:00 AM IST (Sept 8) — Women's Singles (Round of 16): [13] Naomi Osaka vs [2] Elena Rybakina

Not before 1:30 AM IST (Sept 8) — Men's Singles (Round of 16): Karen Khachanov vs [14] Learner Tien

Grandstand

Followed by — Women's Doubles (Round of 16): Hozumi/Klepac vs [2] Dabrowski/Stefani

10:50 PM IST — Men's Doubles (Round 2): Choinski/Donski vs [5] Harrison/Skupski

Not before 12:00 AM IST (Sept 8) — Men's Singles (Round of 16): Arthur Gea vs Botic van de Zandschulp

--IANS

vm/bc