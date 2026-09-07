'Confident he can contribute': Bailey defends Labuschagne retaining Test spot for SA tour

Melbourne, Sep 7 (IANS) Australia chair selector George Bailey has backed a struggling Marnus Labuschagne to make a ‘positive contribution’ in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, despite having a lean time in the drawn 1-1 series against Bangladesh.

Labuschagne hasn’t scored a century in Tests for nearly three years and was recently axed from the ODI team. But the Bailey-led selection panel has opted to stick with the right-hander for the Tests against South Africa starting in Durban on October 9.

"We not shying away from the fact that we'd like some more runs from 'Marn'. That's clear, but we're also confident that that he can still make a positive contribution to that squad. I think Marn will continue to prepare and refine how he will prepare for this series.

“There's potentially a simplification or an ability to focus purely on red-ball cricket for him in the fact that he won't be in the one-day series leading up to it. So that may be a benefit. I'm not sure around that. He'll prepare incredibly well, and specifically for this tour. In that squad of 16, I'm confident that he can still make a positive contribution," Bailey told reporters on Monday.

The selectors have also included young batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly in the 16-member touring party. Connolly, who scored a Test century against Bangladesh in June as an opener, has been rewarded for his multi-format growth despite playing a few first-class games.

"(Connolly has been) primarily picked in this squad as a batsman, but that secondary skillset (bowling) may come into consideration depending on what sort of conditions we do face in South Africa.

"I think he's got a game that's well suited to the middle order but no doubt, as he matures and continues to grow his game, I think there's a capacity there where he could bat further up the order.

"He's a good player, and one I think that's going to continue to develop across formats. Every time that we've had him on tour, he's a good learner. He's keen to expand his game."

Addressing the top-order structure, Bailey noted that Connolly could feature in the top three if needed. "I think he will be able to. Whether that's now, whether that's in the future. He's still so young in his career, but I think his ability to bat in a range of positions will continue to grow as he gets more and more experience."

Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw retains his spot alongside Travis Head at the top of the order. While debates persist over shifting Head back to number five and moving Steve Smith up to three, Bailey stated all options remain open, including Josh Inglis having a look-in.

"The success that he (Head) had at five, but also the success he has had at the top, and what he provides to the structure of the team there (will be discussed). Steve (Smith) has batted at three for a large part of his career – hasn't done it for a little while – and has had success there. So absolutely, that'll be a conversation at some point.

"'Ingo' probably gets lost a little bit, given the fact he's been in so many squads, but not necessarily had the opportunities. But he is one I think who potentially can – and again has shown this probably more in white-ball cricket – but has the ability to bat in a range of positions."

--IANS

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