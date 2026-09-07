Prince Narula misses ‘rough, raw’ ‘Roadies’ tasks from his contestant days

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Former ‘Roadies’ winner and gang leader Prince Narula says he misses the “rough, raw” tasks from his contestant days, adding that while the challenges remain dangerous, government guidelines have made it difficult to recreate the intensity of the earlier seasons.

Asked which version of Roadies he likes more, the old one or the new version, Prince told IANS: “I miss the old Roadies, when I was a contestant. You know, the tasks were very rough, very raw. Now, actually, the lines have come from the government that you can't do this and that. So, we don't keep the tasks that dangerous.”

He agrees that they are still very dangerous.

“But they don't go to the level at which we used to do it earlier. When our hands used to come out of the nails from the current in my season, when we did it. So, nowadays, that current is not allowed. You can't do anything. But still, it's fun to watch people in their normal life. They see that we do gym, we do this.”

Prince says that the pressure remains the same.

“But here, they have to come out of their field. Then they feel how things will be under pressure. So, that is found in every season. The pressure has been the same since then. And now, there is more pressure because there will be so many gang leaders. So, who to listen to, what to do?

So, I think people will enjoy watching that.”

Prince participated in MTV India's Roadies X2 in 2015 where he emerged as the winner. Next, he participated in Splitsvilla 8 where he was declared the winner. He then participated in TV's Bigg Boss 9 and emerged as the winner again, thus marking a hat-trick of back-to-back wins.

From 2016 to 2018, he portrayed Lakhan Singh Ahlawat in &TV's Badho Bahu. Since 2016, he has also been a Gang Leader in MTV Roadies.

--IANS

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