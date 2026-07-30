Junior Men National Hockey: Hockey J&K, Arunachal win on third day

Coimbatore, July 30 (IANS) Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Hockey Arunachal emerged victorious in Division 'B' matches on the third day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Thursday.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir registered a commanding 11-0 win over Kerala Hockey in their Division 'B', Pool A encounter. Harmanpreet Singh (11', 14', 36', 42', 51') starred with five goals, while Gamanpreet Singh (15', 24') added a brace. Kawalpreet Singh (25'), Taranjot Singh (29') and Arjun Pandit (32') also found the back of the net to complete the comprehensive victory.

In the Division 'B', Pool B fixture, Hockey Arunachal defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 5-2. Mohd. Atif (11', 41', 52') led the charge with a hat-trick, while Salil Kindo (10', 14') struck twice to give Hockey Arunachal an early advantage. For Chhattisgarh Hockey, Mohit Nayak (24') and Vivek Yadav (34') scored their side's goals.

Earlier on the second day, Hockey Rajasthan, Telangana Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey won their matches in Division 'C' while Uttarakhand, Arunachal and Chandigarh emerged victorious in Division 'B' on Wednesday.

The day began with Hockey Rajasthan beating Assam Hockey 11-3 in Pool A of Division 'C'. Mohammad Ubaid Raza (31',41',51) scored a hat-trick while Himanshu Kumar Meena (8',36'), Sandeep (36',47'), Bisayati Azaj (49',56'), Naman Patel (6') and captain Manvendra Gurjar (40') added to the tally for Hockey Rajasthan. Suraj Thakur (30',53') and captain Amanat Ali (3') scored for Assam Hockey.

In Pool B, Division 'C', Telangana Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 3-1. Ganesh Ravula (13',55') and Piyush (49') scored goals for the winning team while Divyeshbhai Rudhyabhai Wagh (42') was the lone goalscorer for Hockey Gujarat.

In the same pool, Le Puducherry Hockey enjoyed a dominant 7-0 victory over Tripura courtesy of goals from Anbupathi (22', 25'), Gowtham (27',59'), Rithish (10'), Illamaran (14') and captain Mohannath (28').

In the first match of Division 'B', Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir played out a 2-2 draw in Pool A. Laxman Chimnaji Metkar (33') and Krishna Viththal Rathod (53') scored for Hockey Maharashtra and Arjun Pandit (30') and Harmanpreet Singh (57') for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the same pool, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Himachal with a commanding scoreline of 5-0. Vishal Kumar (32', 57'), captain Sarthak Mahar (53', 55'), and Suraj Kumar (20') scored goals for the winning team.

--IANS

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