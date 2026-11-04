November 04, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

Juhi Chawla asks Tabu, 'How are you getting better at everything?' in a sweet birthday post

Juhi Chawla asks Tabu, 'How are you getting better at everything?' in a sweet birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla penned an adorable birthday wish for Tabu on social media, asking her how she is managing to get better at everything with time.

Juhi dropped a warm picture hugging Tabu and wrote on the micro-blogging app, "Happpyy Birthday Tabu ..!! Some people age, some people evolve… and then there’s you, quietly getting better at everything and refusing to tell us how.. Lots and lots of love ..!! (sic)"

For those who do not know, Juhi and Tabu have shared screen space in the 2001 laughter ride, 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa'.

Along with these two in key roles, the ensemble cast of the project also includes Govinda, Chandrachur Singh, Johnny Lever, Isha Koppikar, Vinay Anand and Ketki Dave.

Made under the direction of K. Raghavendra Rao, the project was the remake of the Tamil film 'Viralukketha Veekkam', helmed by V. Sekhar.

Commemorating Tabu's 55th birthday, the makers of her next, 'King 100' unveiled her first-look poster from the drama.

Her-co-star Nagarjuna Akkineni made a special birthday wish for Tabu and wrote on her official handle, “Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful The world will never forget ‘(pandu)’ from (Ninne Pelladuta) … and now you’ll be etched in our memories as ‘Mahanthi Jhansi Rani’ You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire This time, it’s not love... (sic).”

Tabu as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani was seen in a powerful political avatar in the first look poster. Tabu posed in a red saree and white blouse, carrying herself with dignity and authority. The tagline on the poster read, “This time, it’s not love... it’s war”, which hints at a different equation between Nagarjuna and Tabu in 'King 100'.

Directed by R A Karthik, the film marks the reunion of Tabu and Nagarjuna after a long gap of around 3 decades.

--IANS

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