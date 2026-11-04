John Goodman shares how he pranked his sitcom co-star with the help of Bruce Willis

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Goodman has opened up on a prank he played on his co-star Roseanne Barr with whom he worked in the sitcom ‘Roseanne’.

The actor shared that he hid Bruce Willis on set during a scene. He recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, and said that when he was working as a young actor in New York, he met Bruce Willis, who was at the time making a name for himself as a bartender at Cafe Central in the West Village.

The actor said, “The success came a little later, but I met all these great actors that hung out there and we would just talk about acting. That’s how I got to know Bruce. He was in love with acting and so was I. And we just hit it off”.

He further mentioned, “And when he made it, anytime I needed to be in Los Angeles, he’d put me up”.

Shortly after Bruce Willis shot to stardom in ‘Moonlighting’, Goodman made his own claim to fame in ‘Roseanne’, and then the two decided to collaborate on a prank on Goodman’s co-star.

He went on, “Bruce came over to hang out in my dressing room one day and I surprised Roseanne. There was a reveal. It was supposed to be me in bed and she comes up and yanks the covers off. So I put Bruce in there and I think they have it on film. It’s pretty cool”.

‘Roseanne’ originally aired for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997. It returned for a 10th season in 2018.

--IANS

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