Johann Emmanuel secures points in European superbike championship; podium for Geoffrey in Thailand

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) The Emmanuel brothers from Chennai, Johann and Geoffrey, came up with stunning displays over the weekend in the Yamaha R7 Cup run along with the European Superbike Championship (ESBK) and the BRICS Championship, respectively.

Johann Emmanuel, astride the Yamaha R7 and nursing a fractured wrist he had suffered during training, became the first Indian to score points with a seventh-place finish in the European Superbike Championship (ESBK) at Estoril, Portugal, marking a significant milestone for Indian motorcycle racing.

The teenager, who won the 2025 Qatar Championship and was crowned the 2025 KTM Cup Season 3 Pro Champion in India, is competing in the Yamaha R7 Cup, a one-make series that runs alongside the ESBK.

After a promising opening round in which he was running in podium positions before crashes ended both races, Johann returned in stronger form at the Circuito do Estoril in Portugal.

Starting 10th on the grid for Race 2, he steadily worked his way through the field, clocking fast and consistent lap times throughout the race.

His efforts were rewarded with a seventh-place

finish, securing his first points in European competition and making him the first Indian rider to score points in the European Superbike Championship.

Emmanuel also demonstrated impressive pace by setting the third-fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:49.875. His lap was quicker than the fastest lap recorded by race winner Daniel Ocete of Spain, who posted a 1:49.910.

Meanwhile, in Buriram, Thailand, 21-year-old Geoffrey Emmanuel secured a spectacular second-place finish for Gusto Racing at the Chang International Circuit during the latest round of the BRIC (Buriram United International Circuit) Championship last weekend.

Facing down a highly competitive grid on a brand-new track, Emmanuel delivered a fierce, edge-of-your-seat battle for the victory, ultimately crossing the line to claim a hard-fought second-place podium finish.

With this podium under his belt, Geoffrey continues to solidify his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents coming out of India. The focus now shifts to the next rounds of the championship, with Gusto Racing looking to carry this upward trajectory into the rest of the season.

--IANS

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