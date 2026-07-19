Jharkhand: Women in Churchu become 'Lakhpati Didis'; bangles transform their fortunes

Ranchi, July 19 (IANS) The Churchu block in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand has long been infamous for ‘red terror,’ but today the same region is emerging as a symbol of women's empowerment and self-reliance.

Many women in Kajri village have begun contributing to their families' income and strengthening their social standing. They have taken to the lac bangle enterprise and are earning an income of ₹70,000-₹80,000 per month. Their lives have undergone a significant change after joining the 'Nari Urja Farmer Producer Company'.

Notably, Jharkhand is the largest producer of lac in the country, and the lac produced here reaches many nations worldwide. Lac is used not only for making bangles but also in the manufacture of cosmetics, jewellery, and medicines. Women in Hazaribagh's Churchu block are becoming self-reliant by producing lac bangles under the 'Lakhpati Kisan Yojana'.

The women, associated with Lakhpati Didi Yojana, say that they have been engaged in this work for the past seven years.

Beyond Hazaribagh, the bangles they craft are reaching various states across the country. Approximately 40 women are associated with the Self-Help groups, with each earning an average of up to ₹70,000 per month.

They say that lac bangles have transformed both the direction and the condition of their families' lives, and their children now attend private schools, and their standard of living has also improved significantly over the years.

Expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lakhpati Didi noted that various central government schemes and grants enabled them to start their own self-employment ventures. They attribute their current self-reliance and ability to stand on their own feet to the government support, training, and financial assistance.

In the Churchu block alone, the region once severely affected by Naxalism, an eerie silence used to descend over dusk. But now the sounds of gunfire and police sirens have been replaced by a melee of people celebrating their success.

For the uninitiated, the process of making lac bangles is extremely labour-intensive. First, the lac is melted and then shaped using a mold. Then, the desired colors are added, and the size is adjusted to fit the wrist. Finally, the bangles are given an attractive finish using decorative elements such as rhinestones, pearls, glass, and gold or silver accents.

--IANS

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