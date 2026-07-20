Govt to review pension regulations to reduce legal disputes: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday called for a comprehensive review of pension regulations to ensure they reflect changing social realities, saying outdated rules are a major reason behind recurring pension-related litigation, an official statement said on Monday.

Addressing the second National Workshop on Pension Litigation organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare here, the minister said the government's objective is to create a zero-litigation pension ecosystem through policy reforms, simplified rules, stronger grievance redressal and better coordination among ministries.

He stressed that the focus of pension administration should be on preventing disputes through timely policy changes rather than resolving them after they reach courts.

"Recurring litigation often indicates that certain rules require reconsideration," Singh said.

The minister added that similar grievances arising across different parts of the country should prompt a review of the underlying policy instead of being treated as isolated cases.

Highlighting recent reforms, the minister referred to the government's decision to simplify eligibility norms for extending pension benefits to separated daughters, saying such measures have reduced the need for prolonged legal proceedings while making pension policies more humane and inclusive.

He also said several family pension provisions inherited from older administrative frameworks have been revised in recent years to ensure beneficiaries receive legitimate benefits without having to seek judicial intervention.

Calling for a research-driven approach to policymaking, Singh urged departments to analyse litigation trends and stakeholder feedback to identify gaps in existing rules.

He also emphasised that grievance redressal should serve as a tool for improving policies rather than merely disposing of complaints.

While noting that artificial intelligence-based grievance platforms have improved efficiency, the minister said technology should be complemented by personal interaction with pensioners to better understand their concerns.

During the event, Singh launched a Compendium of Case Laws on Pension Litigation -- a flyer on pension litigation and the Department's Special Campaign 3.0 -- aimed at strengthening litigation management and improving citizen-centric pension services.

According to the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, pension litigation cases on its Litigation Information Management System have declined by nearly 20 per cent over the past year. The Department also said the average disposal time for pension grievances through the CPENGRAMS portal has been reduced to less than 20 days.

--IANS

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