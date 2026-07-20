Uncapped all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma signs up with Hampshire for the One-Day Cup

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Uncapped India batting all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma has signed up to represent Hampshire for the upcoming edition of the men’s One-Day Cup, the English county club announced.

Ashutosh, 27, represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a franchise co-owned by GMR Group, which also owns Hampshire. Across the last two IPL seasons, he has scored over 350 runs for DC, with an impressive strike rate of 170 and an average of 31.25.

“We’re really pleased to sign Ashutosh for the One-Day Cup. He is a player of great potential and has done well for Delhi Capitals in the IPL recently, so he knows what it’s like to perform to a high standard.

“We look forward to welcoming him into the group and seeing what he can do in a Hampshire shirt as we look to go one step further than last year in the competition,” said Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, in a statement on Monday.

Ashutosh shot to prominence in Indian domestic cricket when he smashed the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian player - reaching the milestone in just 11 balls for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Ashutosh, who started his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh in 2017 before switching to Railways, has featured in 92 matches across all formats. In the 50-over format, he has scored 458 runs and claimed two wickets in 21 List A matches.

He got his break in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by representing Punjab Kings, where he made a memorable debut as an Impact Substitute, smashing 31 off 17 balls. DC later secured Ashutosh for INR 3.80 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

Apart from Ashutosh, senior India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to be seen in action in the one-day cup after Northamptonshire posted a picture on ‘X’ of him joining their practice session.

--IANS

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