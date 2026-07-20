Rayudu, Yusuf, Dilshan headline Asian Legends League lineup, season 2 to begin from July 30 in Zambia

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The highly anticipated second edition of the Asian Legends League (ALL) is scheduled to captivate cricket fans worldwide, taking place in Lusaka, Zambia, from July 30 to August 10, 2026.

Following its highly successful first edition, the league returns to a larger stage, featuring six competitive teams, legendary former international cricketers, and a thrilling T20 format that guarantees unforgettable cricketing action.

Chetan Sharma, League Commissioner, Asian Legends League, said, “The second season of the Asian Legends League marks a significant milestone in our journey. The Asian Legends League has always been envisioned as a celebration of Asian cricket, and our long-term goal is to stage the tournament across different Asian nations.

“However, due to the prevailing geopolitical tensions in parts of the Middle East and the resulting logistical challenges, we have decided to host Season 2 in Zambia. This is the first and only time the tournament is being held outside Asia. From next season onwards, we intend to bring the league back to Asia, where it truly belongs. Season 2 promises to be bigger, more competitive, and more entertaining.”

The teams will be led by renowned Asian cricket figures. Yusuf Pathan will head the Indian Royals, Thisara Perera will play for the Sri Lankan Lions, Shakib Al Hasan will represent the Bangladesh Tigers, Asghar Afghan will captain the Afghanistan Pathans, Mohammad Hafeez will play for the Pakistan Panthers, and Tillakaratne (TM) Dilshan will lead the Rest of Asian Stars.

The tournament will feature additional star power from several renowned former international cricketers, such as Ambati Rayudu, Naman Ojha, Rishi Dhawan, Upul Tharanga, Isuru Udana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Imran Nazir, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Alok Kapali, and Malinda Siriwardana. More marquee names are expected to be announced soon.

The league will maintain its distinctive country-based franchise format, uniting legendary players from across Asia and honouring the region's rich cricketing history, intense rivalries, and the camaraderie that characterise the sport locally. Known to fans as the “Retired Players’ Asia Cup,” this tournament has quickly become one of the top legends-cricket events globally.

A major development for Season 2 is securing a three-season broadcast deal with Sony Sports Network, which will now serve as the official broadcaster of the Asian Legends League in India.

The tournament will showcase six country-based franchises representing major cricketing nations across Asia. The teams include Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans, Pakistan Panthers, and Rest of Asian Stars.

--IANS

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