MoSPI advances evidence‑based policy making through surveys, indices: Minister

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) compiles key economic and social indices and conducts household surveys that inform policy on quality of life, the government said on Monday.

MoSPI produces Estimates of Gross Domestic Product, the monthly Consumer Price Index -- the monthly Index of Industrial Production -- and disseminates a wide range of official statistics and administrative data through regular household surveys on labour force, social consumption, health and education, MoS, Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.

"These surveys provide evidence on various dimensions of social and economic development that are relevant to assessing the quality of life," the minister said.

MoSPI is also the nodal ministry for monitoring the National Indicator Framework for Sustainable Development Goals, which includes indicators covering health, education, gender equality, environmental sustainability and other aspects related to citizens’ well‑being, he added.

"These indicators, along with data generated through various official statistical surveys, support evidence-based policy formulation and enable assessment of progress towards improving the overall well-being of citizens," the minister said.

The government has finalised the framework for India’s first Index of Services Production (ISP), with the trial monthly series set to be released on July 14, marking a major step towards improving the measurement of the country’s services sector, the ministry had said earlier this month.

For the first time, the proposed ISP will provide a comprehensive monthly measure of short-term movements in India’s formal services sector and complement the existing Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The services sector contributes nearly 53 per cent of India’s Gross Value Added (GVA), generates substantial employment and has emerged as a key driver of economic growth, investment and exports.

The availability of Goods and Services Tax (GST) data has significantly enhanced India’s statistical system by providing monthly information on outward supplies reported by millions of businesses.

—IANS

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