July 20, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

Danni Wyatt-Hodge bags ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for June 2026

Danni Wyatt-Hodge bags ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for June 2026

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been named the winner of the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for June 2026 following her record-breaking exploits in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Danni, who became a two-time winner of the monthly honour having previously won it in November 2024, edged out Scotland skipper Kathryn Bryce and India’s left-arm spinner N Sree Charani to claim the award.

“I’m delighted to win the ICC Player of the Month award, especially since it came for performances at a World Cup on home soil. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was a fantastic occasion for the game, and having the opportunity to play in the final at Lord’s is a memory that my teammates and I will cherish forever,” she said in an ICC statement on Monday.

Danni was instrumental in guiding England to the final of the home tournament, finishing as the leading run-scorer with a historic 302 runs. In doing so, she surpassed Beth Mooney’s record of 259 runs from the 2020 edition to become the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the tournament, and the first ever to breach the 300-run mark.

In June, she amassed 287 runs across six games at a staggering average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 151.85. Her campaign sparkled with an unbeaten 105 off 62 balls against Sri Lanka, a match-winning 65 against the West Indies, and a blistering 89 not out off 53 balls that knocked out defending champions New Zealand.

“While we fell short of lifting the trophy, we gave everything we had and were proud to be part of a tournament that captured the imagination of fans. I hope the memories it created will inspire many more young girls and boys to embrace the game in the years ahead. I’m grateful to the ICC for this recognition and look forward to contributing many more match-winning performances for England,” added Danni

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

PCI gives grand send-off to India's 28-member Para contingent ahead of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as Team India eyes historic medal haul (Credit: PCI)

PCI gives grand send-off to India's 28-member Para contingent ahead of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as Team India eyes historic medal haul

President Murmu meets Moldova Parliament Speaker, Parliamentary Friendship Group members

President Murmu meets Moldova Parliament Speaker, Parliamentary Friendship Group members

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty headline India squad for China Open 2026; Satwik-Chirag miss out with injury.

China Open: Sindhu, Lakshya, Ayush headline India squad, Satwik-Chirag miss out due to injury

Will work collaboratively with England’s next Test coach, says Brendon McCullum

Will work collaboratively with England’s next Test coach, says Brendon McCullum

World Para Athletics Grand Prix calendar confirmed for 2027; New Delhi to host 2nd leg in March

World Para Athletics Grand Prix calendar confirmed for 2027; New Delhi to host 2nd leg in March

Pakistan: Police arrests man after firing incident near minister's vehicle in Lahore

Pakistan: Police arrests man after firing incident near minister's vehicle in Lahore

Music composer-producer Abhijit Vaghani: I'm a Bollywood boy

Music composer-producer Abhijit Vaghani: I'm a Bollywood boy

Two US soldiers killed in Jordan attack (File Image)

Two US soldiers killed in Jordan attack

New Delhi: Opposition MPs shout slogans in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Sansad TV)

‘Draining public exchequer’: Parliament Monsoon Session’s first day lost to chaos

BLA targets tribal leader and architect of Pakistan backed death-squad network (File image)

BLA targets tribal leader and architect of Pakistan backed death-squad network