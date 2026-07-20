UAE delegation visits Parliament House, interacts with Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A delegation led by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House on Monday.

"Pleased to welcome H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, along with members of the UAE delegation to Parliament House," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote on X.

"The interaction reflected the strong and enduring partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates, founded on mutual trust, shared interests and close cooperation. It also reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and deepening people-to-people connections," he added.

The UAE minister also met Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, on Monday.

"Delighted to meet H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism. Robust air connectivity has long been at the heart of the strong bilateral partnership between India and the UAE. Had a productive discussion on unlocking new avenues of collaboration in India's rapidly expanding aviation sector, with a particular focus on Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) and manufacturing," Naidu wrote on X after the meeting.

India and the UAE share one of the oldest and most enduring commercial partnerships in the world. The discovery of oil in the 1960s and the UAE's emergence as a federal state in 1971 gave new momentum to this relationship. Over the past decade, it has undergone a transformational shift, evolving from a traditional trade partnership into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, spanning trade, investment, energy, technology and deep people-to-people bonds. Today, the two nations stand as each other's most valued economic partners in their respective regions, turning their relationship into a model for bilateral cooperation in the 21st century.

–IANS

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