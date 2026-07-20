July 20, 2026 6:32 PM हिंदी

Raftaar says Hip-hop has been the voice of people

Raftaar says Hip-hop has been the voice of people

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Rapper Raftaar, who is known for ‘Morni’, ‘Dhakad’, ‘Ghana Kasoota’, ‘Bandook Meri Laila’ and others, has said that Hip-hop has always been the voice to people from the streets.

The rapper has created the reality series ‘Legacy’ in association with KR$NA and Kalamkaar co-founder Ankit Khanna. The series brings India's emerging rap talent into the spotlight with a format that prioritises lyricism, originality and mentorship over popularity.

Talking about the show, Raftaar said, "Hip-hop has always been about giving a voice to people who have something real to say. With Legacy, we're creating a platform where talent isn't judged by numbers or popularity, but by skill, hunger and originality. We want people to witness the journey of becoming an artist, because that's where the real story lies”.

Hip-hop emerged from marginalized communities as a powerful medium for storytelling, resistance and self-expression. The genre was born in the Bronx during the 1970s, and gave artistes a platform to address issues such as poverty, racial inequality, police brutality, political injustice and social exclusion.

Meanwhile, ‘Legacy’ is designed to discover and nurture India's next generation of lyricists, performers and storytellers. The series puts the spotlight on raw talent, lyrical ability and artistic growth through a combination of high-stakes challenges, performances and mentorship.

KR$NA said, "India has never lacked talent, it has lacked platforms that truly understand hip-hop. Legacy is about finding artists who respect the craft and are ready to push themselves. If this show inspires even a handful of artists to believe in their voice, we've achieved what we set out to do”.

The series is rooted in the belief that while India has no shortage of hip-hop talent, artists need the right platform to grow. By placing authenticity, discipline and storytelling at its core, the series offers viewers an inside look at the journey of building a career in music while giving emerging artists an opportunity to showcase their craft.

Produced by SVF Entertainment, ‘Legacy’ is available to stream on Kalamkaar Music YouTube channel.

--IANS

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