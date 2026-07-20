Akshay Kumar almost falls down during walk with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur in London

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar seems to have suffered a minor stumble while walking alongside Saif Ali Khan and the latter's son Taimur Ali Khan as they headed to Lord's Cricket Ground in London to watch the India vs England Test match.

A video from the outing, which has surfaced on social media, shows Akshay briefly losing his balance while walking through the streets near the iconic stadium.

The actor quickly regained his balance and continued walking with a smile, while Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen giggling.

For the outing, Akshay opted for an off-white printed half-sleeved shirt paired with beige trousers, white sneakers and tinted sunglasses. Saif looked sharp in an olive-green blazer over a white shirt with a dark tie and trousers

Little Taimur was seen twinning in a light blue button-down shirt and navy trousers.

Saif’s wife and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and the couple's younger son Jeh were not seen around.

The actors were among the many celebrities who attended the fourth Test between India and England at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Saif have shared screen space in many films over the years, including 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', 'Tashan'.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle' which received good response from audiences and critics alike.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in 'Haiwaan', directed by Priyadarshan which is set to release in September this year.

The movie also stars Akshay Kumar alongside Saif Ali Khan. The duo will be seen reuniting after 18 years.

Akshay will also be seen in movies like Hera Pheri 3, Golmaal 5.

–IANS

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