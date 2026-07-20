Rohit has earned the right to decide on his retirement on his own terms, says Kaif

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Strongly backing veteran opener Rohit Sharma as he quashed all speculation over his international future with a sublime 138 at Lord’s, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Monday asserted that the 39-year-old has earned the right to decide on his retirement on his own terms.

Coming into the ODI series decider with speculation over his international career ending and him missing out on playing the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, Rohit was at his vintage best to hit the first ODI century by an Indian batter at Lord’s and set aside all speculations emphatically.

He also shared stands of 147 and 113 with skipper Shubman Gill (77) and Virat Kohli (74), though it went in vain as India lost by 27 runs and suffered a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series. “Rohit Sharma's retirement will be decided by Rohit Sharma himself. He has the right. He has worked so hard for India. He has the right to retire of his own will. 12,000 runs, 34 centuries - till the time he was the captain, he never let India lose.

“Not even today was anyone able to defeat India in the white ball, and what a captain he was. Now, understand, there is so much pressure on him, like, 'Rohit Sharma, brother, you are done, now go take retirement, take retirement.'

“Under that pressure, he is the highest run-getter as a batsman at Lord's. No one else scored a century; I am talking about Indian batsmen. The century came from his bat in this match at Lord's," said Kaif in a video posted on his ‘X’ account on Monday.

Kaif further suggested that Rohit is currently battling a perception of isolation, with critics seemingly waiting for a failure to push him out, making his resolute century at Lord's even more remarkable.

"Now imagine, suppose Shubman Gill says this, Shubman Gill as a captain, 'Rohit bhai, I need you in the 2027 World Cup'. If he comes and gives such a statement, speaks openly in the media, and if the BCCI says that no one should raise a finger at Rohit Sharma, and that no harm should come to him, we stand with him, and he will play for as long as he wants.

“If this statement comes out, then imagine what Rohit Sharma would end up doing. Right now, he is under pressure because no one is standing with him. Everyone is waiting for him to be out. Under that pressure, he has been challenged.

“When he realises that his team, captain, and coach are standing with him, he will even scale the Himalayas and give it all his might for India. I think I have got the answer. I hope that from now on, all of you will keep calm and will let Rohit Sharma play in peace for India,” concluded Kaif.

--IANS

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