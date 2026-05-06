Jerry Seinfeld jokes about similarities between ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jerry Seinfeld has opened up on the comparisons between the American sitcom ‘Friends’ and his iconic show ‘Seinfeld’.

The actor recenlty attended the Netflix Is a Joke Presents Jerry Seinfeld event, held at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Seinfeld, 72, mentioned the similarities between Friends and his own sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1998. He joked on stage, “Here’s my theory on ‘Friends’. My show came on 1989-1990. ‘Friends’ came on a few years later. I think NBC was watching my show and said, ‘Hey, this is working pretty well. Why don’t we try the same thing with good-looking people?’”.

His sitcom also followed the lives of a group of friends in New York City. By the end of its 10-season run, ‘Friends’, which aired from 1994 until 2004, was one of the highest-rated television shows of all time.

As per ‘People’, the sitcom, which also aired on NBC, starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, the late Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld starred Seinfeld alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Jerry Stiller, Wayne Knight and more, while Larry David co-created and wrote the sitcom with Seinfeld, before going on to star in the later seasons.

This isn’t the first time Seinfeld has poked fun at ‘Friends’. In 2024, a character in a satirical Pop-Tarts video starring Seinfeld said at one point in the clip, "Tell me, how does it feel when people steal your ideas and then do whatever they want with them? You mean like ‘Friends’?”

Seinfeld’s latest comments about his sitcom came a day after he and David, 78, discussed the show's rocky start during a live taping of Ari Emanuel and Ben Persky’s The Rushmore Podcast. The event had also been part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival.

--IANS

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