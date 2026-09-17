September 17, 2026 2:44 PM हिंदी

PM Modi's initiatives built strong digital ecosystem, improved financial inclusion: Fintech leaders

PM Modi's initiatives built strong digital ecosystem, improved financial inclusion: Fintech leaders

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) India's digital payments and fintech ecosystem has strengthened significantly over the past decade as initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership helped expand financial services and create opportunities for young entrepreneurs, industry leaders said on his 76th birthday on Thursday.

In an interaction with IANS, MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh said the startup, digital and payments ecosystem had moved into the mainstream since Modi became prime minister in 2014.

The expansion over the past 12 years has brought more companies into the sector, improved access to financial services and contributed to changes in people's lives, Singh said.

He also said India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem had helped the country emerge as a global leader in real-time payments.

On the proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), Singh said introducing a charge on eligible merchant transactions would help improve the sustainability of the payments ecosystem, which involves costs for banks and financial companies.

Meanwhile, PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam also congratulated Modi and described him as a major promoter of digital payments, startups and Digital India.

Nigam said government initiatives over the past 13 years had created a foundation that helped more young people pursue entrepreneurship.

Clarifying the impact of UPI MDR, Nigam said customers would continue to use UPI without any charges.

“Customers have never been charged for using UPI and they will not be charged in the future,” he told IANS.

He said small merchants with annual turnover below Rs 1 lakh would remain outside the MDR framework. In addition, 96% of transactions at large merchants are below Rs 2,000 and would not attract the proposed charge, he said.

For eligible merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, an MDR of 0.4 per cent would apply and the charge would be borne by merchants, not customers, Nigam said.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

'One of great leaders of world today': Argentine envoy Caucino wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

'One of great leaders of world today': Argentine envoy Caucino wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan on wife Subhalakshmi’s vocal debut: Her voice brings personal dimension to sacred chants

Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan on wife Subhalakshmi’s vocal debut: Her voice brings personal dimension to sacred chants

'I still have little flashbacks': Smith recalls Sandpapergate memories ahead of SA tour

'I still have little flashbacks': Smith recalls Sandpapergate ahead of SA tour

Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi hails PM Modi's agricultural model, says it has brought major changes in farming

Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi praises Modi govt's agricultural thrust, says it has brought notable change in farming

Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman and more celebs wish PM Modi on 76th birthday

Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman and more celebs wish PM Modi on 76th birthday

PM Modi's role in encouraging artists is crucial: Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik

Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art on PM Modi’s birthday, praises his unwavering support to artists

PM Modi urges young talent to actively participate in developing advanced tech

PM Modi urges young talent to actively participate in developing advanced tech

Catherine Zeta-Jones pens b’day note for dad on 80th b’day: I am the luckiest girl in the world

Catherine Zeta-Jones pens b’day note for dad on 80th b’day: I'm the luckiest girl in the world

Richie Mehta says he intended to strip away mythology and reveal human in Phoolan Devi with his biopic

Richie Mehta says he intended to strip away mythology and reveal human in Phoolan Devi with his biopic

Birthday wishes pour in from across the world for PM Modi

Birthday wishes pour in from across the world for PM Modi