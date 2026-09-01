Jenna Dewan celebrates 20 years of ‘Step Up’: Changed my life forever

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) As her film “Step Up” completes two decades since its release, actress Jenna Dewan shared that the film changed her life forever and thanked her fans for continuing to shower the beloved dance drama.

Dewan took to Instagram, where she shared a string of throwback images and clips from the teen dance drama film directed by Anne Fletcher, which was released in 2006,

“Can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Step Up was released. The movie that changed my life forever. The way you guys love this movie all these years later is beyond,” Dewan wrote as the caption.

The film stars Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, Mario Barrett, Drew Sidora, and Rachel Griffiths.

Set in Baltimore, Maryland, the film follows the tale of the disadvantaged Tyler Gage and the privileged modern dancer Nora Clark, who find themselves paired up in a showcase that determines both of their futures. Realizing that they only have one chance, they finally work together.

Talking about Dewan, the actress started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, and later worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Missy Elliott. She is known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up.

She has also starred on the short-lived series The Playboy Club and had a recurring role on the series American Horror Story: Asylum.

The actress portrayed Freya Beauchamp on the Lifetime series Witches of East End, Lucy Lane series Supergirl and Superman & Lois and Joanna in Soundtrack. Dewan has hosted the reality television shows World of Dance and Flirty Dancing and served as a judge on Come Dance with Me. Since 2021, she has starred as The Rookie.

Dewan was last seen in the 2019 film “The Wedding Year” film directed by Robert Luketic and starring Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan, Matt Shively and Anna Camp.

--IANS

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