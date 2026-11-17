Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of Manila's iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, a place of worship with a history spanning more than a century.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan was originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara holds a unique distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila," the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry further stated that the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara continues to stand as a "vital bridge" between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society.

Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno were also present during the ceremony.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and Sikh community during the event.

PM Modi arrived in Manila on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, which the Philippines is hosting as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), being hosted by the Philippines in Manila in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress made in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026–2030. The meeting will also provide an opportunity to assess the existing areas of cooperation and decide on the future course of engagement between India and ASEAN member countries.

The 21st East Asia Summit, meanwhile, will serve as a platform for leaders to exchange views on key regional and global developments and discuss issues of common concern involving ASEAN and other participating nations.

--IANS

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