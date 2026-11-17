New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The government has raised windfall taxes on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports in its latest fortnightly revision of fuel export duties.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the special additional excise duty (SAED) along with the road and infrastructure cess on diesel exports has been increased to Rs 14 per litre from Rs 11.50 per litre.

The export duty on ATF has been raised to Rs 12.50 per litre from Rs 11 per litre.

However, the export levy on petrol has been retained at zero for the second consecutive fortnight.

The revised rates took effect immediately from November 16, according to the government.

The latest revision follows the government's October 31 review, when it withdrew the export duty on petrol entirely while raising levies on diesel and ATF.

At that time, diesel export duty was increased to Rs 11.50 per litre from Rs 8.50 per litre, while the duty on ATF exports was raised to Rs 11 per litre from Rs 10.50 per litre.

The fortnightly reviews are part of the government's mechanism to align fuel export duties with movements in international crude oil and refined product prices.

Fuel export taxes have undergone several revisions since they were reintroduced in March amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia which triggered volatility in global energy markets and pushed up crude oil prices.

Initially imposed on diesel and ATF exports, the levy was later extended to petrol exports from May.

The government has since adjusted rates multiple times in response to changing market conditions and domestic supply considerations.

In addition, the government clarified that there has been no change in duties on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market.

--IANS

ag/