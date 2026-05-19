Jayasurya's 'Operation Tral’ goes on floors; film inspired by real incidents, say sources

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Shooting for director Ratheesh Vega's eagerly awaited pan Indian action thriller 'Operation Tral', featuring Malayalam actor Jayasurya in the lead, has now officially commenced in Kochi with a pooja ceremony.

Sources present at the launch ceremony say that this ambitious investigative thriller is inspired by true events and that it will look to take Malayalam cinema to a wider pan-Indian audience.

The launch ceremony of the film was held at Crowne Plaza Kochi, marking the beginning of an ambitious cinematic venture rooted in patriotism, intelligence operations, and large-scale action.

The film was officially launched with Jain George Thadathil performing the switch-on ceremony, while noted screenwriter Bobby delivered the first clap. Producer Joby George Thadathil, director Ratheesh Vega, lead actor Jayasurya, along with other cast and crew members, lit the ceremonial lamp during the event. Several prominent personalities from the film industry were also present at the ceremony.

Known for portraying a wide range of memorable characters, Jayasurya takes on the lead role in the film, which has been written and directed by Ratheesh Vega. The cast also includes Rithika Singh, Amyra Dastur, Anson Paul, Nandalal Krishnamurthy, Sirajudheen, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Saikumar, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles, several of whom also attended the ceremony.

Operation Tral is to be shot across multiple locations including Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kullu, Manali, Mussoorie, and Ladakh.

Sources in the unit say that the film's plot is inspired by the notable encounter between the Indian armed forces and terrorists in Tral, Jammu & Kashmir. The film is set against the backdrop of national intelligence operations. Blending large-scale action sequences with an emotionally charged patriotic narrative, 'Operation Tral' will seek to explore the unseen world of intelligence agencies and the silent sacrifices made in the line of duty.

The film is being produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. The first look poster of the film was unveiled recently and has already generated significant attention for its intense tone and ambitious scale.

Sunimol Joby joins the project as co-producer, while cinematography is being handled by Najose. Interestingly, the film’s music and background score are being composed by director Ratheesh Vega himself.

The film's editing is to be handled by Shafeeque V.B., while art direction is to be headed by Suneesh Sodharan.

Costume design is jointly handled by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya, with makeup by Ronex Xavier.

--IANS

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