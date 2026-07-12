Jay Shah congratulates Ganguly, Anjum and Pietersen for @ICC Hall of Fame honour

New Delhi, Jul 12 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah congratulated former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra and England power-hitter Kevin Pietersen for the "richly deserved honour" of being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The ICC introduced three additions to the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 11, with Ganguly, Anjum and Pietersen as the latest inductees, celebrating their achievements, excellence, and lasting impact that helped shape the history of international cricket.

"I am delighted to welcome the latest inductees into the @ICC Hall of Fame, a tribute to the extraordinary individuals whose achievements have contributed greatly to our sport @SGanguly99, @chopraanjum and @KP24 have all led their national teams with pride, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the ICC for this richly deserved honour," Shah posted on X.

The Class of 2026 joins an illustrious group of cricketing greats whose remarkable achievements, enduring excellence and lasting influence have shaped the history of the sport.

Their trio took the total number of ICC Hall of Fame members to 125, further strengthening a roll of honour that pays tribute to former players whose legacies continue to inspire millions of players and fans across the world.

Launched in January 2009 as part of the ICC's centenary celebrations, the ICC Hall of Fame honours those whose achievements, skill and lasting influence have shaped the game's rich history, ensuring their legacies endure for generations.

Players become eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance, preserving the ICC Hall of Fame as an exclusive tribute to those whose contributions have left an indelible mark on cricket.

--IANS

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