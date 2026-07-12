Devotees should remain central focus of every decision concerning Ram Temple: Nripendra Misra

Ayodhya, July 12 (IANS) Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Sunday said devotees should remain the central focus of every decision concerning the Ram Temple, while praying for the nation’s progress and the well-being of all its citizens.

Speaking to IANS, Misra said, “We pray to Lord Ram, the embodiment of righteousness and virtue, to bless the nation with greater progress and ensure the well-being of all its citizens. Lord Ram means everything to us. As followers of Sanatan Dharma, we are devoted to Him and always remember and seek His guidance wherever we are.”

Speaking about the functioning of the temple, he stressed that every aspect of its administration should revolve around devotees.

Misra said, “I believe the usual arrangements at the Ram Temple are being carried out. The devotee is always the central focus of the temple, nothing else. A temple exists for its devotees, and whenever we make decisions or take any step, the devotee should remain at the centre of our thoughts and actions…”

Earlier on Saturday, Misra termed the recent theft of donations at the Ram Mandir a matter of “deep regret” and assured that the temple administration would strengthen its systems to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

He said the incident had caused concern among everyone.

“The incident that occurred at the Ram Mandir is a matter of deep regret for all of us. We not only feel sorry, but also feel diminished by what has happened. It is a matter related to the system, and improvements will certainly be made. I have full faith that such incidents will not be repeated,” he said.

Providing an update on the construction work, Misra said the Ram Mandir project has entered its final phase, with only two major tasks remaining.

“The first task relates to the old temple and its memorial. Most of the work has been completed, but the arrangement for the 24-hour ‘jwala’ is still pending. Apart from that, the construction work is complete. The second task is the completion of the memorial, which is expected to be finished by the end of July,” he said.

He also reviewed the progress of the temple’s boundary wall and expressed confidence that it would be completed within the scheduled timeline.

“I inspected the site yesterday, and based on the current pace of work, I am confident that the boundary wall will be completed by September 30,” he said.

--IANS

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