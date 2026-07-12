Mansukh Mandaviya to unveil 7 ESI healthcare projects worth Rs 668 crore across India

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is set to inaugurate seven Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Healthcare projects across the nation from Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Sanathnagar, Telangana, it was announced on Sunday.

These medical facilities, worth approximately Rs 668 crore, will cater to the healthcare needs of around 53 lakh beneficiaries across the country.

The Minister on Tuesday will inaugurate the new Outpatient Department (OPD) Block of ESIC Hospital, Sanathnagar, and virtually inaugurate the six projects — upgraded 200-Bedded ESIC Hospital, Beltola, Assam; 100-Bedded ESIC Hospital, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu; ESIS Hospital, Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh; ESI Dispensary and Branch Office, Surendranagar, Gujarat; ESI Dispensary and Branch Office, Udyog Nagar, Kota; and ESI Dispensary, Bhawani Mandi, Rajasthan.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, will also attend the event.

The new OPD Block at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, is a facility that will provide modern, comprehensive outpatient services to 12,30,183 insured persons and beneficiaries across Telangana, covering Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts.

The inauguration will further strengthen Telangana's expansive ESI healthcare ecosystem, which was first implemented in the Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad for the then combined states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to an official statement, the ESIC Hospital in Beltola caters to 47 districts of Assam and Meghalaya, as well as 41 districts across Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The facility is expected to cover 3.42 lakh insured persons, and a total of about 13.27 lakh beneficiaries.

The 100-bedded ESIC Hospital in Sriperumbudur has emerged as one of India's leading manufacturing and electronics hubs. Facilities such as OPD, Emergency, Labour Room, Operation Theatre, ICU, IPD, X-Ray and lab Pharmacy will be available in the hospital, making it convenient for the over 5.5 lakh insured persons to get medical facilities from Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur Districts.

The ESIS Hospital at Rajamahendravaram will serve 131,190 insured persons, and a total of about 252,717 beneficiaries.

Approximately 9,192 insured persons are covered under the ESIC scheme in the Surendranagar district. The ESI Dispensary and Branch Office will enable around 35,000 beneficiaries to avail ESIC's medical care and social security benefits.

The ESI Dispensary and Branch Office, Kota, will cater to a large concentration of insured workers and their dependents residing and working in and around Kota's industrial belt.

Moreover, the ESI Dispensary in Bhawani Mandi, Rajasthan, has been set up for workers in the Industrial Cluster. The establishment of this ESIS dispensary will provide healthcare services to approximately 800 employers that consist of 27,715 insured persons and their approximately 107,535 dependents residing in the surrounding area.

--IANS

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