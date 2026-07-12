Trisha tells S Janaki: Thank you for reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls!

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Trisha Krishnan, who joined scores of fans, stars and film industry professionals in paying tribute to one of India's greatest playback singers, S Janaki, has thanked the late singer, hailed as South India's Nightingale, for reminding her through her life that the greatest artists were the humblest souls.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen an emotional tribute to the late singer, who was loved as much for her singing as she was loved for her kindness and considerate nature, Trisha wrote, "Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life.But knowing you and being loved by you is something I’ll cherish forever."

She further went on to say, "Thank you for your hugs,your kindness,your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls.Your voice will live forever. Rest peacefully Janaki Amma. I will miss you terribly."

For the unaware, legendary singer and four-time National Award winner S Janaki, who has rendered over a whopping 48,000 songs in several Indian languages, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was 88.

The Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru, where she was admitted on Saturday afternoon, issued a statement soon after her demise.

In its statement, the hospital said, "Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management."

The hospital informed that despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, the veteran singer suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment.

"Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived. Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026."

The iconic singer's mortal remains have been taken to the Maharaja College Grounds in Mysuru for the public to pay homage to her.

--IANS

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