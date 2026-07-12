IN-SPAN Centre launched to foster Nepal-India startup ecosystem

Kathmandu, July 12 (IANS) Two dozen Nepali startup entrepreneurs received mentorship and market exposure during an eight-week programme at the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation in Chennai, India, from December last year to January this year.

Selected through a competitive process by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu under the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN), the 24 entrepreneurs attended workshops, interacted with chief executives and senior executives of Indian startups, completed specialised training modules in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and solar photovoltaics, and undertook internships at Indian startups, according to the Indian Embassy.

The programme also yielded tangible outcomes, with nine Nepali startups receiving incubation and investment offers from the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, one of India's leading deep-tech incubators.

The participants were part of the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN), a joint initiative of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and IITM Pravartak aimed at connecting emerging Nepali entrepreneurs with India's innovation, technology and startup ecosystem.

Following their return from a nearly two-month programme in India, the participants decided to transform the momentum generated by IN-SPAN into something bigger to promote the start-up ecosystem in Nepal too.

They established a permanent institution, the IN-SPAN Centre of Excellence, which aims to develop a self-sustaining bilateral startup ecosystem in Nepal where founders, researchers and institutions from both countries can collaborate.

The initiative seeks to promote structured incubation, cross-border collaboration, and partnerships among academic, industry and research institutions with a shared vision of strengthening entrepreneurship.

The newly established institution has formally constituted a nine-member executive board for the 2026–2029 term. The board is headed by President Asim Shrestha, with Prabin Bhattarai as vice-president, Shreeyanch Shrestha as general secretary, Hrithik Babu Shrestha as joint secretary and Pradeep Giri as treasurer. Mohan Tamang, Vishnu Kumar Agrawal, Nikesh Singh and Sunil K.C. have been elected as executive members, according to a press statement issued by the organisation.

Following the formation of the executive board, the organisation unveiled a three-year roadmap aimed at strengthening Nepal's startup ecosystem through cross-border collaboration with India.

The IN-SPAN Centre of Excellence has approved a five-point roadmap for the 2026–2029 period.

Under the plan, it intends to establish a flagship incubation centre in Kathmandu to support 25 startups annually, conduct founder training programmes for around 500 entrepreneurs each year, organise monthly town hall interactions with industry leaders from Nepal and India, launch a startup helpline to provide real-time guidance to entrepreneurs, and host a biannual "Startup Sambad" conclave bringing together founders, investors and ecosystem leaders from both countries.

As its first public engagement, the organisation will host a Startup Town Hall at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu in the last week of July, the organisation said. The event will mark the Centre's first public programme following its formal establishment.

The Centre also plans to deepen its institutional collaboration with IITM Pravartak to promote technical, academic and industry partnerships that can accelerate the growth of Nepal's startup ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the second cohort of the IN-SPAN programme commenced on June 1 this year, with 25 Nepali startups participating in an eight-week, fully funded entrepreneurship, training and innovation programme at the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation in Chennai, India, according to the Indian Embassy.

--IANS

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