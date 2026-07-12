Hindu groups join White House faith dialogue

Washington, July 12 (IANS) Representatives of two prominent Hindu organisations in the United States participated in a White House Faith Office dialogue, joining faith leaders from across the country for discussions on issues affecting religious communities.

The event, hosted by the White House Faith Office, brought together representatives from diverse faith traditions for a briefing and dialogue on matters important to faith communities.

According to posts shared by the participating organisations, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS USA) and BAPS Public Affairs represented Hindu Americans at the gathering.

"HSS USA thanks the White House Faith Office for convening a dialogue on issues important to faith communities and for the opportunity to represent Hindu Americans," the organisation said in a statement.

"It was heartwarming to join in diverse faith traditions of prayer while sharing the same aspiration—the wellbeing of all Americans and the welfare of our nation," it added.

BAPS Public Affairs also welcomed the engagement with the administration.

"BAPS joined faith leaders from across the country for a briefing hosted by the White House Faith Office on matters important to faith communities," it said. "As a representative of many Hindu Americans nationwide, BAPS welcomed the opportunity to contribute to this important and ongoing dialogue."

In a brief video message released after the meeting, White House Faith Office Director Jennifer Korn thanked participants.

"Hi, I'm Jenny Corn with the White House Faith Office and I'm here with Bindu (from HSS) and we just spent about two hours together talking about religious freedom and we're so grateful for all of you and God bless you and we welcome all faith here at the White House," Korn said.

The White House Faith Office has described its mission as engaging religious communities and ensuring that people of faith have a voice on issues affecting them. A White House document marking the office's first anniversary says it was established to "be a voice for people of faith and ensure faith is protected and respected in America."

The White House Faith Office was established by President Donald Trump in February 2025 and operates from the White House as part of the Domestic Policy Council. According to the administration, it works with faith leaders from different religious traditions on issues involving religious liberty, community partnerships and public policy.

--IANS

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