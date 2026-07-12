Nafisa Ali reveals she completed chemotherapy and took immunity injections before flying for ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ event

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali has revealed that she attended the trailer launch of ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ shortly after completing chemotherapy.

In her recent post on Instagram, she shared that she had to undergo two bone immunity injections over the next two days before flying for the event. Despite facing health challenges, Nafisa said the immense love and support from her cast and team made the experience special and filled with happiness.

Sharing her image, Nafisa wrote, “It was wonderful being with my cast and team of ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ in Mumbai for the trailer release. I had just finished chemotherapy, had 2 bone immunity injections over the next two days to fly and I was on antibiotics due to a tummy bug. It was tiring but it was so full of love and cheer …it made me happy @ssoproductions.”

On July 10, the makers of ‘Max, Min, and Meowzaki’ unveiled the trailer of the film on social media, and it offered a glimpse into an emotional story of love, heartbreak, and healing. The movie features Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar, Nafisa Ali, and Vidhatri Bandi. ‘Max, Min, and Meowzaki’ will explore the complexities of relationships and finding hope in unexpected places.

The trailer offered a glimpse into the lives of Max and Min, a young couple whose relationship reached a breaking point at a crucial moment. As Max dealt with heartbreak, he found unexpected comfort in Meowzaki, setting the stage for an emotional journey of love, loss, and healing.

Set against the backdrop of rainy Mumbai, the film highlights the beauty in everyday moments that often go unnoticed. Rather than portraying perfect relationships, ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’ explores real emotions and presents a heartfelt story about love, separation, and finding hope again.

Written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, ‘Max, Min, and Meowzaki’ is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24. The film also marks veteran actress Nafisa Ali’s return to acting. The actress, who is undergoing treatment for a recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer, will appear in a special role in the project.

--IANS

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