Venkat Prabhu on iconic singer S Janaki's demise: It's heartbreaking, it's scary!

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Lamenting that all our legends were leaving us one by one, ace director and actor Venkat Prabhu on Sunday penned a heartfelt tribute to late playback singer S Janaki in which he said that the demise of the legend was not just heartbreaking but that it was also scary.

﻿Taking to his social media timelines to share his tribute to the iconic singer, hailed as the Nightingale of the South, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "The Nightingale of the South has fallen silent. One by one, our legends are leaving us. With every goodbye, it feels like a part of my childhood is being snatched away. It’s heartbreaking. It’s scary."

He concluded the post saying, "Thank you, Janaki Amma, for a lifetime of unforgettable music. Your voice will live on forever. Rest in peace."

Several other eminent personalities from the film industry too joined Venkat Prabhu in expressing their grief over the demise of the fourt-time National Award winner.

National Award winning music director D Imman, in his condolence message, wrote, "Some voices are destined to live forever. S. Janaki Amma gifted the world countless melodies that became a part of our lives and memories. Her unparalleled artistry and humility will remain an inspiration to every musician and music lover. My sincere prayers and deepest condolences to her family and admirers across the globe. May her soul attain eternal peace."

For the unaware, legendary singer and four-time National Award winner S Janaki, who has rendered over a whopping 48,000 songs in several Indian languages, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 88.

The mortal remains of the iconic singer have now been kept at the Maharaja College grounds in Mysuru for the public to pay homage. Sources close to the family said the body of the legend would be kept at the grounds between 8 am and 4 pm for the public to pay homage. Her cremation would take place at 5 pm on Sunday at a private farm in Mysuru.

--IANS

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